Services
SWEDBERG FUNERAL HOMES
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166-2308
(715) 787-4545
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Shawano - Charles Cray Garefino, age 73 of Shawano, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Shawano. He was born on May 14, 1946 in Stockton, New Jersey, son of the late Thomas and Jane (Cray) Garefino. Charles served his country proudly in the United States Army having served three tours in Vietnam, receiving a purple heart. On May 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Margaret "Peggy" Gosz at Holy Angels Church in Darboy.

Charles is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Peggy; two brothers, Michael Garefino of Bloomsburg, New Jersey and John (Judith) Garefino of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Suzanne (George) Wallace of Frenchtown, New Jersey and Nancy (Joseph) Altvater of Flemington, New Jersey; Peggy's family, Patty (Gary) Retzlaff of Shawano, Ann (Walt) Pretzel of Greenville, and Bill Gosz of Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends all over the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jane, and one brother, Thomas Garefino, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Military honors will follow and will be presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America. Inurnment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established for Shawano Area Matthew's 25 or Shawano County Humane Society.

The family will like to thank Dr. Jimmy Sidhu of Heart and Vascular Center of Appleton and Dr. Shah, Fox Valley Nephrology, 8th Floor ThedaCare staff in Appleton, and all the staff at ThedaCare Shawano for all of their wonderful care.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2019
