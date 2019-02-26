Services
Charles Schultz
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Waupun - Charles "Chuck" Schultz, 85, Waupun, formerly of Beaver Dam and Neenah, passed away February 24, 2019. Chuck was born in Neenah on January 1, 1934, son of the late Clarence and Florence (Erickson) Schultz. He was a 1953 graduate of Neenah High School. On June 29, 1957, Chuck married the former Judy Mueller. Judy preceded him in death in 2010 after 52 years of marriage. On August 19, 2011, Chuck married Leona Loeffler, and together were members of Trinity Church United Methodist, Beaver Dam.

He was a patternmaker by trade and for 35 years was employed by Neenah Foundry, retiring in 1996 as Manager of Pattern Operations.

Chuck was a devoted and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was so proud of his granddaughters and enjoyed frequent trips to Pennsylvania over the years for many of their school events. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was glad to live to see the Cubs win a World Series and enjoyed attending the last two NFC Championship games at Soldier Field.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Leona Loeffler, Waupun; a son, Todd (Cheri) Schultz, Destin, FL; two granddaughters: Megan Schultz, Oshkosh, and Danielle Schultz, Carlisle, PA; a sister, Kathleen Plucker, Green Bay; four nieces and nephews: Mary (John) Busse, Greenleaf, Paul (Kathy) Plucker, Latrobe, PA, John (Peg) Plucker, Brandon, MS, and Betsy (Butch) Hucek, Green Bay; Leona's children: Dale (Betty) Loeffler, Fall River, Connie (Tom) Murray, Neenah, and Laurie Hartl, Greenville; her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her brothers: Roland Rohde, Pardeeville, Darwin Rohde, Waupun and Donald Rohde, Cambria.

In addition to his first wife Judy, Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Richard Plucker and Ken Rohde; and sister-in-law, Shirley Koenig.

The funeral service for Chuck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah with Pastor Cherie Forret officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. He will be interred next to Judy in Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorials be directed to the Neenah Animal Shelter, 951 County G, Neenah, WI 54956 or Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The family would like to thank Britney and Krystle and rest of the staff of the Trauma and Life Support Center at University Hospital Madison for their care given to Chuck. Todd and Cheri would also like to thank Paul and Barb Hartl for all the help they provided to Chuck over the past few years.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 26, 2019
