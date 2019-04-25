|
|
Charles John Kilishek
Menasha - Charles John Kilishek (Bucky) of Menasha, WI, passed away at age 84 peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Oakridge Gardens Nursing home. He was born October 17, 1934 to Charles Thomas and Dorothy Louise (Eggert) Kilishek. He has three brothers Gary (Jean) deceased, Dennis (Jean) and
William (Jeanne). After high school he proudly served his country with the US Air Force. He was stationed in Guam and then Texas where he met the love of his life Martha (Skinner). The two married October 1, 1957. He worked in the paper industry in addition to starting his taxidermy studio. In 1968 they bought an old farm house and restored it which is now known as Bucky's Taxidermy and reproductions.
Bucky was a charter member and lobbyist of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Shadows of the Wolf, Sturgeons for Tomorrow, Wisconsin Trappers Association and various hunting and sporting clubs.
He was a loyal husband, loving father, the best grandfather and good friend to many. He is survived by his wife Martha, three children, Joe (Vickie), Tim (Todd), and Karin, three grandchildren, Jacob, Kali (Alex) and John and one great granddaughter Miranda.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Lake Park Pub, 8904 Lake Park Road, Menasha, WI 54952
He was a legend in his own time.
"Well Done"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 25, 2019