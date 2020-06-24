Charles "Chuck" KirkWest Bend - Charles (Chuck) E. Kirk was born February 20, 1952, to Ervin and Sylvia (Wittman) Kirk. Chuck called Westbend, WI, his home for 35 years. He adored the community he built there. Chuck passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness.Chuck had two favorite things in his life. One was helping his mother run Sylvia's Westend, where he developed lifelong friendships. The other was working as a machinist taking pride in his work for 20 years. Chuck loved spending time with his friends honing in on his remarkable trivia skills and spoiling his many nieces and nephews.Chuck is survived by Steve and Sherry (Olson) Kirk, Andy Kirk, Edward Kirk, Barbara Kirk, Tony and Patty (Vosters) Kirk, brother-in-law Richard Gerrits, and his Aunt Joyce Wittman. He is also survived by many, now grown, nieces and nephews that will cherish the treats and silliness he shared with them as well as many dear friends whom he spent much of his time with. These friendships were irreplaceable and so important to him. He is preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Sylvia Kirk, sister Noreen (Kirk) Gerrits, brother Joseph Kirk, and sister-in-law Julie (Trudell) Kirk.Chuck's honest, kind, and sincere personality will be missed by all. He was strong and independent. Many have fond memories of his presence in their lives.A big thank you to Froedert Neurology ICU nurses, staff, and doctors for their compassion, kindness, and excellent care.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the family for the Froedert Foundation to be given to the NICU.A private funeral will be held with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will follow to honor Chuck's lasting impact on all of our lives. More information will be shared at a later date.