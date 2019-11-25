|
Charles Lorin "Chuck" Rundquist, Sr.
Kimberly - Charles Lorin "Chuck" Rundquist Sr. died peaceful at his home on Nov. 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Chuck was born to Gus and Lois (Waite) Rundquist on August 29th, 1937 in Clearwater Nebraska.
At a young age Chuck moved to Estes Park, Colorado where he graduated from high school and then graduated from University of Colorado, Boulder with a BA in Education. It was there that he met the love of his life Lea Ann Knoke. Chuck and Lea returned to Lea's hometown, Appleton where they were married, on June 10th, 1959. Chuck finished his education in Boulder and the family returned to Wisconsin in 1961.
For over 40 years he has been a mainstay of Kimberly, servicing the community and church in various roles.
He taught for the Kimberly Area School District from 1961 to 1999, teaching and advising over 14,000 students. Even after 38 years of full time, he continued to substitute teach for area schools. His love for education then continued as he was elected to the Kimberly Area School Board where he serviced from 2006 until the time of his death.
Chuck served as the Kimberly Police and Fire Commissioner, on the Village Board, two terms as the Village President, and the Village Trustee. Further his services extended to the Kimberly Planning Commission, the Joint Metro Police Commissioner, Chairman of the Valley Transit Commission, President of Kimberly Community Band, President and 20-year member of Kimberly Kiwanis and received the Marie Ruys Citizenship award in 2007. In 2001 he was also honored when a street was named after him in Kimberly. Rundquist Way is still here today to honor Chuck.
Chuck's love of community also included his church, Christ the King for which he was the building chairman for the original church. He was also a member of the Tuesday morning bible study and the "Doughnut Hole Gang".
Chuck loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and traveling with his wife Lea. He also loved reading and learning new things.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lea and three sons; Charles Jr. (Donna), Scott (special friend Julie) and Christopher, grandchildren, Luke (Bridget), Jennifer Bronson (Tanner), Andrew, Anna, Jessica (Brandon) Neely, Samantha (special friend Kevin), Erik, Grace, Emma and Sophia, great-grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Charlese, Max, Otto, Kayla, Kane, and Maliyah. He is also survived by, a sister Jane Rundquist (Roland), niece Mary Sweetser, sister & brother in-law Rev. James & Nadine Wilch and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Robin and Patricia and his furry best friend Barney.
Funeral services for Chuck will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington Street in Combined Locks with Rev. Nate Gauerke officiating. There will be visitation on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to 11:00am at church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you to make a donation to any of the following. ThedaCare at Home Hospice, The Fox Valley Humane Society or to help fund Christ the King Mission Trips.
The family would like to express a very heartfelt thank you to Jeff Otto and Allan Leicht for their friendship and support. Also a thank you to the staff and nurses of ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the wonderful care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019