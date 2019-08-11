Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Charles "Chuck" Mullard

Charles "Chuck" Mullard Obituary
Neenah - Charles "Chuck" Mullard, age 83 of Neenah, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born September 24, 1935 in Marinette County to the late William and Marie (Paul) Mullard. On July 23, 1955, he married Lois Kaschke.

Chuck was a proud Navy veteran and a longtime employee of Gilbert Paper. He was very involved with the Fire Department of the Town of Clayton, the Auxiliary Police, and was a member of Neenah/Menasha's First United Methodist Church.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; by his three children: Richard (Denise) Mullard; David (Jeanette) Mullard; and Lynda (James) Sell; by his grandchildren: Brent Buchholz; Ryan (Kayla) Buchholz; Jenny (fiancé PJ Curtis) Mullard; Matthew and Andrew Sell. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren: Kaiya, Owen, and Sawyer; by his brothers: Robert (Rose) Mullard and Donald (Dorothy) Mullard; and by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Chuck with be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, Rev. Lynn Kollath officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Chuck will be interred in Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Valders.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
