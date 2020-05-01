|
|
Charles R. Lindberg
Sherwood - Charlie ("The Good Guy") Lindberg, age 91 of Sherwood, passed away on April 30, 2020. Charlie was born on October 14, 1928 in Little Chute, WI to the late Edward and Anna (Carroll) Lindberg. He attended school in Combined Locks and on June 20, 1953, married Ardene Schwartzbauer; she preceded him in death in 1986. In 1988, Charlie married Patricia Van Abel of Hollandtown; she preceded him in death in 2010.
Charlie served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and again later, in the United States Army with Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the American Legion Post #60 in Kimberly as well as serving as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. For many years, he worked in the paper industry, and later teamed up with six other partners (Marvin Schumacher, Mark Vandeyacht, Joe Dietzen, Carl Nagan, and Don Romenesko) and started Warehouse Specialists, Inc. The special relationship between these partners created treasured lifetime friendships.
Charlie loved fun and valued his friends and family. He was a seasoned traveler, putting many miles on his motorhome. He spent time riding his three-wheel moped, still at age 91, to Lake Park Fitness and tooling around Sherwood. He enjoyed golfing but not as much as Ardene. Taking a special interest in his family's genealogy, Charlie would work diligently researching and expanding on the family tree. He mostly loved to try new restaurants for dinner, but nothing beat the Pan Fried Walleye at Van Abels on Fridays. He was crafty with his hands and created beautiful wood objects. Above all else, nothing was more important to Charlie than family and family reunions. He was always preparing for the next event.
Charlie is survived by five children, Donald (Kathlyn) Lindberg of Florida, Dianne (Paul) Coonen of Appleton, Charles (Kathy) Lindberg, Jr. of California, David (Susan) Lindberg of Ohio, and Julie (Jeffrey) Baker of Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren, Melissa (Christopher) Paulik, Anthony (Erin) Lindberg, Magen Lindberg, Chester (fiancée Michelle) Coonen, Austin Coonen, Paul (fiancée Tim) Coonen, Maxwell (Lauren) Coonen, Amanda (Salvador) Crespo, Cheryl Lindberg, Kassandra Glodowski, Emily Lindberg, Daniel Lindberg, Matthew (Jess) Baker, and Amy (Matthew) Nicol; and twelve great-grandchildren, Madison, Aiden, Landon, Laine, Ella, Charlotte, Ivy, Camden, Jamieson, Jaxton, Greyson, and Reece. Charlie is also survived by sisters-in-law, Arlene Lindberg, Alice Lindberg, Joan Van Abel, and Katie Coenen (and her three special children, Chris, Anne and Lee Coenen), as well as countless nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, and brothers: Edward and Thomas.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. Please know Charlie will be saving you a barstool in heaven.
We wish to thank Apple Creek and their staff for the wonderful care they gave to Charlie.
In Charlie's memory, a memorial fund is being established to benefit Disabled Veterans and Sacred Heart Church of Sherwood.
For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 1 to May 3, 2020