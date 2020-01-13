|
Charles (Chuck) Richard Schmidt
Charles (Chuck) Richard Schmidt, age 68, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at ThedaCare. He was born in Appleton, WI, on May 25, 1951 to Richard and Marion Schmidt. He served in the Illinois National Guard and as an Outagamie County Board member, in his lifetime.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest brother, and one nephew. He leaves behind 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 4 nieces/nephews, 11 great nieces/nephews, and 1 great great nephew. Funeral arrangements were provided by Wichman Funeral Home, 537 N Superior St, Appleton, WI 54911 Internment will be at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020