Charles "Charlie" Schumacher
Brillion - Charles "Charlie" J. Schumacher, age 94, of Brillion, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Garrow Villa in Brillion.
Charlie was born on March 14, 1925 in Brillion, son of the late Leo and Margaret (Schuh) Schumacher. He was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1944. On September 30, 1953, Charlie married Mary Ann Dvorachek at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brillion. He worked on the family farm and at the Ariens Company until his retirement in 1988. In his retirement, Charlie delivered the newsprint to the carriers for The Brillion News and Zander Press, Inc. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, all sports and sporting events, fishing, and spending time at the cabin on Long Lake. He never missed a sporting event, especially if it involved one of the grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Charlie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, served as an usher, and was involved with the Catholic Knights.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ann of Brillion; their children and spouses: Don (Bev) of Milwaukee, Dave (Julie) of Brooklyn, WI, Judy (Bob) Stebane of Kaukauna, Jim (Kay) of Brillion, Bill (Greta) of Oshkosh, Jane (Eric) Lund of Hortonville, and the late Bob (Melissa) of Appleton; 16 grandchildren, Andrew (Julie), Laura (Dave) Zabrauskis, Greg (Katie), Elizabeth, Matt (special friend Haylle) Stebane, Melissa (Darron) Lattomus, Megan (Alex) Ourada, Jason (Tammie), Kelly (Todd) Dakins, Eric (Nickole), Amber, Kyle (Emily), Emmi, Collin Lund, Eathan Lund, and Riley Schumacher; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Marilyn Dvorachek; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Margaret, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Rose (Opichka) Dvorachek; one son, Bob; his siblings and in-laws: Gertrude (Norbert) Miller, Victor, Leo (Betty), Alfred (Marlene), Mary (Bob) Cohen and Giles Kane, William "Bill" Dvorachek, and Geraldine Buchholz; and other relatives.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Entombment will be in Knollwood Mausoleum.
Friends may call at the church on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service lead by Greg Van Theil will conclude the night. Visitation will continue on Monday morning at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Garrow Villa as well as Calumet County Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2019