1/1
Charles "Chuck" Vaughan Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Vaughan Sr.

Weyauwega - Charles "Chuck" W. Vaughan Sr., age 74, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1945 in New London, son of the late Earl and Lila Vaughan. On September 10, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pat Fronczak. Charles had a love for his family, friends, and grandchildren. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, demo derbys, family gatherings, going to the casino and so much more.

Charles is survived by his wife Pat; son: Charles Vaughan Jr; daughters: Kim (Paul) Tomow; Mary Jo Tews; sons: Ronnie Vaughan and Carl Vaughan. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lila Vaughan; son Scot Vaughan and grandson Joseph Vaughan.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Charles' life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion (303 N. Mill St.) in Weyauwega.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved