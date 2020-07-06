Charles "Chuck" Vaughan Sr.Weyauwega - Charles "Chuck" W. Vaughan Sr., age 74, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1945 in New London, son of the late Earl and Lila Vaughan. On September 10, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pat Fronczak. Charles had a love for his family, friends, and grandchildren. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, demo derbys, family gatherings, going to the casino and so much more.Charles is survived by his wife Pat; son: Charles Vaughan Jr; daughters: Kim (Paul) Tomow; Mary Jo Tews; sons: Ronnie Vaughan and Carl Vaughan. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lila Vaughan; son Scot Vaughan and grandson Joseph Vaughan.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Charles' life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion (303 N. Mill St.) in Weyauwega.