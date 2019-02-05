|
Charles "Chuck/Charlie" William Harrer, Jr.
Neenah - Chuck Harrer, son of Charles W Harrer, Sr. and Pearl Harrer, was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on New Year's Day in 1954. After a 6-year battle with cancer, he passed away at home on January 30, 2019.
Chuck met his soul mate, Tammy Heuer, in 1985 and was married to her for 28 years until his death. He was employed at Kimberly-Clark for 42 years before retiring.
Chuck was an important figurehead in our community that influenced program structures for people with disabilities and the best father a boy with special needs could have. Chuck has enjoyed many different chapters in his life. Some of those wonderful chapters included spending time with his son, hunting, backpacking, hiking, snowmobiling, skiing, boating, campfires, entertaining at Halloween time, beekeeping in his orchard and lest we forget...collecting flashlights.
He fought cancer since 2013 with strength, grace and dignity. During his battle, he traveled to New York, Maryland, Pittsburgh and numerous trips to Milwaukee to undergo various cancer treatment trials with his wife, sister and friends by his side. Chuck will be most remembered by his doctors for his positive attitude and his never-give-up spirit. He believed that doing these trials would benefit cancer research in developing new ways to help prevent, detect, diagnose and treat melanoma for generations to come. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Amy Harker-Murray and staff at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin and Dr. Udai Kammula at NIH and UPMC.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Tammy Harrer; his son Charles W. Harrer III; his mother, Pearl Harrer; his sister, Vicki (Fred) Ashenbrenner and their children, Lisa (Fred) Hunt and Eric (Molly) Ashenbrenner; his sister, Bonnie (Tom) Juedes and their children, Christopher Juedes and Jeremy (Cheryl) Juedes; his brother Rick (Patti) Harrer and their children, Jake Harrer, Lydia (David) Lynch and Ryan Harrer; and his brother, Perry Harrer, and son Justin Harrer.
Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Charles William Harrer Sr.
The memorial service will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Monday, February 18th at 3:00 P.M. with visitation to follow from 4:00-7:00 PM. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life held at the DOUBLETREE, 123 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah, WI on Saturday, February 23rd from 2:30-10:00 PM with the band starting at 3:00 PM. A block of rooms will be reserved for those who wish to stay overnight. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Chuck W. Harrer's name.
