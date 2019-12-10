|
Charlotte L. Berg
Grand Chute - Charlotte LaVern (DeBroux) Berg, 75, passed away on December 9, 2019 at her home in Grand Chute from Parkinson's Disease Dementia.
Charlotte always said she wanted her obituary to say "She lived, she died", believing there wasn't much more to say, but she was wrong. She was the fourteenth child born to Ralph and Gertrude (Diedrich) DeBroux on October 5, 1944 in Kaukauna. She was a graduate of Kaukauna High School. Through her brother Reg's girlfriend Evie, she met Adam Berg of Grand Chute. They were married on August 1, 1963. Adam brought with him a clan of 17 siblings!
When her kids were young, Char was a stay-at-home mom. It was through a fight to keep apartment buildings from being built in a neighborhood field that she entered public service. For several years she was on the Grand Chute Planning and Development Committee. Deciding she wanted to be more involved, she ran for Grand Chute Town Board Supervisor. She won and remained on the board for 13 years. Char has been a member of the Grand Chute Lions Club since 1999.
Char had a passion for gardening, receiving a place in the Outagamie Master Gardener Association "Garden Walk" tour in 2016. As much as she loved her yard, she loved spending time with her kids and grand kids the most. She was never happier then when all the kids were at her house together, always sure to get a photo with her three kids and seven grand kids.
Char is survived by her husband Adam Berg; son Douglas (Tina) Berg; daughter Ellen Austreng and Kenn Paulson, and daughter Sheila (Dan) Segerstrom; seven grandchildren: Aaron (Andrea) Berg, Matthew (fiancé Emily Verhagen) Berg, Molly (Nick) Geniesse, Taylor (Amanda) Austreng, Ryan (Stephanie) Berg, Katy Segerstrom, and Nick Segerstrom; great grandchildren: Addylin Berg, and Bridget Austreng (and two more on the way). She is further survived by her siblings: Melvin DeBroux, Norman (Marge) DeBroux, Leonard DeBroux, Lee (Diana) DeBroux, Richard (Jean) DeBroux, Marlene Fink, Sharon (James) Lettau, and Ronald DeBroux; sister's in-law: Janice DeBroux and Theresa Berg. Adam's siblings: Victor Berg, Vincent (Ione) Berg, Joan Janz, Loretta (Gerald) Schultz, Anna (Richard) Hayes, Florence Walker, and special lifelong friends: Dee Dee Ebben and Connie Vandevoort, and over 100 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother in-law, Leo and Isabelle Berg; siblings: Donald DeBroux, William and Maureen DeBroux, LaVern and Conrad Forster, Ione and Howie Burton and Carl DeBroux. Adam's siblings: Fran and Lavern Berg, Gerald and Mildred Berg, John and Verone Berg, Jerome and Leone Berg, Hubert and Delores Berg, Leo Berg, Peter and Anita Berg, Carlton and Geraldine Berg, Margaret Maxfield, George and Judy Berg and Evelyn DeBroux; in-laws: Audrey (Melv) DeBroux, LaVonne (Len) DeBroux, Pete (Joan) Janz and Paul (Flo) Walker.
A celebration for Char will be held this Sunday December 15, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, beginning at 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon) when friends and family will be invited to share stories about her. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Parkinson's disease Dementia Research.
Adam would like to thank his sisters, Flo Walker and Joan Janz, and his daughters, Ellen Austreng and Sheila Segerstrom, for their help and support. Also, a special thank you to the ThedaCare Hospice team, anytime day or night, they were there to help.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019