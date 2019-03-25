|
Charlotte M. Jackson
Neenah, Wisconsin - Charlotte May Jackson, 96, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Neenah.
She was born on January 29, 1923, daughter of Henry P. Jackson and Myrtle Rowland Jackson of Neenah.
A lifelong resident of Neenah, Charlotte had many "care-giving" positions in her early years and then worked for and retired from Marathon, now James River Corporation. In retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as a trip to England, Ireland, and Scotland. Her home was her pride and joy. She further enjoyed gardening, riding her bicycle, jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano, and activities in the community.
Charlotte is survived by her nephews Bill and Peter Casper (Mary Helen), and nieces Sally Casper (Gary Borisy), Debra Drexler, Joni Jackson, Becky Jackson, Bonnie Johnson, Sandy Bork (David), and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Geraldine Casper (Jack) and her brother John Jackson (Darlene).
Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with the service at 11:00 AM at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Bruce Shaw and Jason Stein will be conducting the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley VNA or the Neenah Historical Society.
The family is grateful to the staff and new friends she met at the Valley VNA where she lived for the last six years. She thoroughly enjoyed living and sharing with all of you.
