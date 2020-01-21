|
|
Charlotte R. Smith
Appleton - Charlotte Rae Smith, age 69 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on November 21, 1950, daughter of Richard Dreyer and Ethel (Jentz) Dreyer. Charlotte Rae married her best friend and the love of her life, Rick Smith, on July 12, 1987.
Charlotte's greatest joy in life was her family and friends, especially her kids and grandkids. She loved spending time in nature, including tending her beautiful garden, fishing, and spending time at the baseball diamond cheering on her kids and grandkids. Music brought her great happiness including going to concerts and watching her husband play bass.
Charlotte cared deeply for others and was a woman of God - always lending a hand, a word of advice, or a witty line to bring others happiness and laughter. The connections and impact she made on those she touched throughout her life will always be felt and remembered by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother: Ethel Dreyer of Appleton; husband: Richard D. Smith of Appleton; four children: Ryan Schulz of New London, Adam (Abigail) Williams of Appleton; Sarah (Jacob) Cheney of Texas, and Alex (Heidi) Smith of Appleton. There are six grandchildren: Bella, Sofia, Maggie, Brayden, Grace, and Jack. Charlotte also leaves two brothers and a sister: Richard (Barb) Knoll, Cheryl (Don) VandenOever, and Mike (Debby) Knoll. Rick's family includes Reed (Bonnie) Smith, Julie (Bob) Seubert, Todd (Pam) Smith, and Tim (Mary) Smith. She is also survived by her best friend, Carol Otto. Charlotte was preceded by her dad: Richard "Bumpa" Dreyer, and a brother-in-law Mark Smith.
A memorial service for Charlotte will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 PM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share memories of Charlotte, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020