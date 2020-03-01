Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherie Shusta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherie L. Shusta


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherie L. Shusta Obituary
Cherie L. Shusta

Neenah - Cherie L. Shusta, age 55, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a 14 month journey with cancer. She was born on January 23, 1965 to the late Bruce and Lucille Zander. Cherie worked at Neenah Joint School District for 20 years and truly enjoyed her work. She loved every kid she ever worked with and enjoyed making an impact on their lives. Cherie especially treasured the times that she was able to spend with her own children and grandchildren, particularly when they were up north with her and Doug. She was a creative person who took tremendous pride in planning the family's 4th of July party and making it fun. Cherie was loved dearly by her family and will be truly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Doug Shusta; children: Gary (Heather) Shusta, Casey (Brittany) Shusta, Andy (Sarah) Shusta; grandchildren: Hunter, Allen, Layla, Vivian, and Noah; brother, Ritchie (Trisha) Zander as well as Scottie, other relatives, and friends.

The Visitation for Cherie will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from Noon until 4:00 pm at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue. A short memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Huff officiating.

Special thanks to all the doctors at Encircle and ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful care. Further thanks go to Cherie's family and friends for their care, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time. Cherie's family would also like to thank her wonderful coworkers for their thoughts, prayers, and donated sick days.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent