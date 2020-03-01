|
Cherie L. Shusta
Neenah - Cherie L. Shusta, age 55, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a 14 month journey with cancer. She was born on January 23, 1965 to the late Bruce and Lucille Zander. Cherie worked at Neenah Joint School District for 20 years and truly enjoyed her work. She loved every kid she ever worked with and enjoyed making an impact on their lives. Cherie especially treasured the times that she was able to spend with her own children and grandchildren, particularly when they were up north with her and Doug. She was a creative person who took tremendous pride in planning the family's 4th of July party and making it fun. Cherie was loved dearly by her family and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Doug Shusta; children: Gary (Heather) Shusta, Casey (Brittany) Shusta, Andy (Sarah) Shusta; grandchildren: Hunter, Allen, Layla, Vivian, and Noah; brother, Ritchie (Trisha) Zander as well as Scottie, other relatives, and friends.
The Visitation for Cherie will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from Noon until 4:00 pm at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue. A short memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Huff officiating.
Special thanks to all the doctors at Encircle and ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful care. Further thanks go to Cherie's family and friends for their care, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time. Cherie's family would also like to thank her wonderful coworkers for their thoughts, prayers, and donated sick days.
