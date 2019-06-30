|
|
Cheryl Ann (Skalmoski) Schreifels
- - Cheryl Ann (Skalmoski) Schreifels, born 1/23/1956, passed away peacefully at home with family on 06/19/2019. Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, baking, and spending time with her many family and friends. She is survived by her husband Dale Schreifels, daughter Mishaye Trampusch (Steve), sons Nick (Ashley) Schreifels and Dylan Schreifels, grandchildren Braxton, Jaxsen and Bowen, brothers Dennis (Deb) Skalmoski and Ken Skalmoski, sister Ellen (Dave) Parker, in-laws Julie Skalmoski, Valeria Schreifels, Diane (Bernie) Bueckers, Lynn Schreifels, Gary (Jan) Schreifels, Keith (Barb) Schreifels, David (Karen) Schreifels, Sue (Greg) Ramler, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Loretta Skalmoski, grandparents Leo and Celia Rappert, Father-in-law Cyril Schreifels, sisters-in-law Jelene Hinnenkamp and Gwen Derichs, and brother-in-law Earl Schreifels. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends scheduled at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019