Cheryl M. Butler
Appleton - Cheryl Butler, age 63 of Appleton, passed away at her home on Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cheryl was born in Appleton on February 20, 1957, daughter of the late Chester and Florence (Retzke) Wachowiak. She graduated from Appleton East High School and received her Associate's Degree from UW - Whitewater. On October 5, 1979, she married David Butler at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton.
For over twenty years, Cheryl worked as an accountant at Valmet / Metso in Appleton. She also volunteered at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center as well as the Mission Church.
Cheryl constantly showed selfless love and kindness to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to destinations such as Disney World, Gulf Shores, Puerto Vallarta, the Western United States, and the cabin up north.
Her family will never forget the many unique memories she created, which include her excessive Christmases, her special homemade breakfasts, her extra-hearty home-cooked meals, and the endless support that was there for everyone, all of the time.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of forty years: David Butler of Appleton; three sons: Brian (Melissa) Butler of New Berlin, Brad (Lesley) Butler of Denmark, and Andrew (Erica) Butler of Appleton. Her grandchildren are Luke, Ashley, Grant, Evan, Landyn, and Isaiah. She is also survived by her brothers and sister: Wayne (Jeanne) Wachowiak of Oshkosh, Rick Wachowiak of Utah, Randy (Lisa) Wachowiak of Appleton, Dianne (Brian) Schommer of Appleton, and Glenn Wachowiak of Appleton.
David's siblings are Don (Sue) Butler of Appleton, Sharon (Guy) Peterson of Manitowoc, Sue (Kelly) McCarthy of Appleton, Lori (Jeff) Lembcke of Appleton, and Wendy (Scott) Day of Luxemburg. She is also survived by her dear friends Jackie and Dan Sturm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Paul Wachowiak, a brother-in-law Jim Butler, and David's parents Bill and Adris Butler.
The Funeral Liturgy for Cheryl will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the ThedaCare at Home Hospice Team. We will never forget your kindness, care, and compassion.
Cheryl, you were the rock of this family. No words can express how fortunate we are that you were in our lives. Your memory will never pass away. We love you and will miss you always. - Your loving family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020