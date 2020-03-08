Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 W. Lawrence Street
Appleton, WI
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 W. Lawrence Street
Appleton, WI
Cheryl M. Butler

Cheryl M. Butler Obituary
Cheryl M. Butler

Appleton - Cheryl Butler, age 63 of Appleton, passed away at her home on Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

The Funeral Liturgy for Cheryl will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Remembrances may be made to a memorial fund established in Cheryl's name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
postcrescent