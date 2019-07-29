|
Cheryl Prill
Pine River - Cheryl L. Prill, age 64, of Pine River, WI, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home, following a two-year battle with cancer. She was born December 27, 1954 in Waupaca, WI to Leland and Shirley (Grancorbitz) Patri. She graduated from Little Wolf High School in Manawa, WI in 1973. On December 28, 1974, Cheryl married David M. Prill at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manawa, WI. She earned her LPN and RN degrees and worked as a nurse until her retirement.
Cheryl is survived by her dedicated husband, David; three children: Aaron (Katrina) Prill of Littleton, CO; Jodi (Timothy) Richards of Janesville, WI; and, Adam (Karen) Prill of Sun Prairie, WI; and seven grandchildren: Walter, Henry, Clara, Frank, Teddy, Evelyn and Coen.
She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Opperman of Hobe Sound, FL; five brothers: Mitchell (Julie) Patri of Manawa, WI; Perry (Geneva) Patri of New London, WI; Brian (Lorrie) Patri of Hortonville, WI; Joe (Kathleen) Patri of Roseville, MN; Tom Patri of Tequesta, FL; and, two sisters: Wendy (Mark) Sikorski of Oakdale, MN; Tammy (Scott) Arndt of Manawa, WI; two brothers-in-law Dennis (Alice) Prill of Pine River, WI; Mike (Melissa) Prill of San Antonio, TX and one sister-in-law Pam (Jim) Lilach of Wild Rose, WI. She is further survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leland Patri; stepfather, Tony Opperman; father-in-law, Walter Prill; mother-in-law, Arleta Prill; brother-in-law Ron Johnson; and, sister-in-law Susan Patri.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Kurt Schilling will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019