Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:30 PM
Cheryle R. Pohlman Obituary
Cheryle R. Pohlman

Plymouth - Cheryle R. Pohlman, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home peacefully with her husband, Don, at her side.

She was born on Mare Island, California on April 27, 1945, to the late Richard and Ruth (Nygaard) Barg and moved to Illinois as a small child.

In 1968, Cheryle married Donald Lawrence and they were blessed with three children whom they raised in Sheboygan. When her children were young, Cheryle enjoyed sewing and specialized in creating unique birthday cakes. She had a long career in banking within the Sheboygan area and loved working with the public.

On January 9, 1999, she married the love of her life, Don Pohlman and soon moved to Plymouth where she truly felt at home. Her time there was highlighted by her volunteer work as a board member for the Committee on Aging, with the Historical Society, Walldogs and Red Hats. She was thrilled to participate in the annual Christmas and Memorial Day Parades as First Lady of Plymouth.

She had zest for life and was a shining light in so many people's lives; helping wherever she saw a need. She loved to create personalized gifts for others and made the ordinary extraordinary. Cheryle loved to read, especially her daily devotions and proudly shared her strong faith.

Considering herself a "bling lady," Cheryle wore the latest trends and accessories; always looking like a true fashionista. In recent years, she and her husband, Don, owned and operated Turn 3 Café at Road America in Elkhart Lake where she enjoyed cooking on the grill and chatting with the regulars.

Cheryle will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, Don; children, Deborah, Tim (Kim), Michelle (Bill), Christopher (Laura) and Rob; grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Alyssa, Jakob, Joshua, Dino, Sophia, Rian, and David; great-grandchild, Nolan; and siblings, Pam, Tom, and Barbara as well as many other family members and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richie.

A celebration of Cheryle's life will be held on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) at 5:30 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Casey Sugden, Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, will officiate.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday (Feb. 5th) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Cheryle's name. Contributions will be given to Redeemer Quilters and Camo Quilts Project.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

A special thank you for the kindness and loving care of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic-Sheboygan and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
