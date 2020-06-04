Chloe Kay Eckelberg
Morrisonville - Chloe Kay Eckelberg of Morrisonville, WI died unexpectedly in her sleep June 2, 2020. She was born September 4, 2019 to Jonathan and Amy (Manske) Eckelberg.
Though her life was short, she had already changed the world with her infectious smile and fluffy hair. Born into a world full of struggles, she brought much needed love, joy, peace, and comfort wherever she went.
Chloe wasn't one to sit still and had figured out how to crawl backwards and roll over multiple times. Her favorite things included prunes, bath time, and swinging in her new swing. Her favorite bedtime story was "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom." She lived a full life for a nearly 9 month old. She liked to watch her dad drive his racecar and bake with her mom, Grandma, and Taryn. She loved to pull Grandpa's beard and had just taken her first tractor ride with Uncle "Jawed." She was spoiled by her Auntie Mandi and Uncle Bert and enjoyed story and playtime with Gramm and Gramps. She also adored her furry friends Chip and Chief who gave her lots of kisses. She was known for her wispy hair, big two-tooth smile and her already apparent independent attitude. Her giggle was one of a kind and will be missed greatly by 'Mama' and 'Dada.'
Chloe will forever be lovingly remembered by her parents, Jonathan and Amy Eckelberg; grandparents, Matthew and Kathy Manske and Curt and Kim Eckelberg; Uncle Jared Manske and Aunt Taryn Bosquez; Aunt Mandi Eckelberg and Uncle Albie McKinney; great-grandparents, Roger and Janet Wolter and Joann Eckelberg; as well as countless great-aunts and uncles, cousins, and loving friends. Chloe is now wrapped in the arms of those who preceded her in death including her great-grandparents, Norman and Ann Manske and Norman and Adeline Marks and Great-Grandpa Eugene Eckelberg.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7 from 4 to 8 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. A public memorial service conducted by Pastor Joel Jenswold and Pastor Michael Willitz will be held Monday, June 8 at 11 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with visitation beginning at 10 AM. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has established a memorial fund. Anyone who is feeling ill is encouraged not to attend. Due to COVID-19 concerns and high risk family members, the family asks that you consider wearing a mask when attending the visitation or service.
"Who is happy as I am, Even now the Shepherd's lamb?, And when my short life is ended, By his angel host attended, He shall fold me to His breast, These within His arms to rest" Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.