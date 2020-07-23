1/1
Chris C. Butler
1959 - 2020
Chris C. Butler

Appleton - Chris C. Butler, 60, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1959 in Appleton, WI. to Robert and Mardelle (Bergbaken) Butler.

Chris worked at Valley Packaging for 30 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and Football, bow hunting, woodworking, camping, and being out in the woods. He was an avid reader and especially liked reading about Wisconsin history. One of Chris' favorite things to do was to play "Ziltch" with his mom in which he would always win. What Chris loved most of all was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother; Mardelle Butler, two daughters; Krystal and Sheena Butler, one son; Brett Butler (Stacy), 8 grandchildren; Monica, Jayden, Serenity, Alex, Quintin, Sheila, Lucy, Anya. 3 great grandchildren; Cecilie, Sonja, and Kinsley. Further survivors include 2 sisters; Shelly (Mike) Ertl, Colleen (Peter) Bos, 1 brother; Scott Butler (LouAnn Glick) and his good friend; Ernie.

Chris was preceded in death by his father; Robert Butler, grandparents; Olin and Sylvia Bergsbaken, sister; Julie Ann Van Denzen, and a nephew; Owen Lee Steffens.

Visitation for Chris will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 P.M.

A special thank you to the Thedaclark Hospice as well as to Chaplin Hope Engeseth and Sheila Baum who was an extra special caregiver.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
