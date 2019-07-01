Services
Services

Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Christina "Tina" Plamann


1959 - 2019
Christina "Tina" Plamann Obituary
Christina "Tina" Plamann

Neenah - Tina Plamann, age 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Tina was born in Neenah on November 21, 1959, daughter of the late Clifford LaPean and Betty (Miller) LaPean Hudson of Menasha.

She will be remembered for her love of music and dancing, caring for others, motorcycle rides, cooking and baking, and gardening and canning. Her grandkids brought her great joy, as did her dogs Kozmo and Buddy, camping and traveling with Dave, and just plain having fun.

Tina is survived by her life partner of twenty years: Dave Johann of Neenah; her mother: Betty Hudson of Menasha; three daughters: Michelle (Scott) Meyer of Menasha, Jessica (Andrew) Hose of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Rachel (Matthew) Spang of Neenah; a son; Jason Plamann of Appleton; eight grandchildren: Dom Torbeck, Sophie Meyer, Gavin Hose, Elijah Hose, Dominick Hose, Ruby Hose, Ryder Spang, and Jaden Spang; and three great-grandchildren: Kylie, Arion, and Willow. Tina is also survived by a sister: Cindy (Pete) Allcox of Sarasota, Florida; and a brother: Rick (Georgie Bennett) LaPean of Hortonville. She was preceded in death by her father, and by a special grandma, Ruby LaPean.

The memorial service for Tina will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing, with Rev. John Raasch officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Tina, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to everyone at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega for their love, care, and concern. You will always be remembered by our grateful family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2019
