Christine A. Kehoe
Kaukauna - Christine Kehoe, age 72, of Kaukauna, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1947, daughter of the late Vincent and Nathalie Kehoe.
Christine was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Kaukauna. She loved politics and was active in that area for most of her life. Christine treasured her wonderful friends. She was the Milwaukee Brewer's biggest fan. She worked at NBC News in Chicago for 24 years where she won two Television Emmys.
Christine is survived by her brother Patrick (Betsy) Kehoe of Santa Barbara, California; niece, Hailey Kehoe of Encino California; and nephew, Spencer (Allie) Kehoe of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lynn Kehoe.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Site, 119 W. 7th street, Kaukauna. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon in the church basement following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unbound would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020