Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Kehoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine A. Kehoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine A. Kehoe Obituary
Christine A. Kehoe

Kaukauna - Christine Kehoe, age 72, of Kaukauna, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1947, daughter of the late Vincent and Nathalie Kehoe.

Christine was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Kaukauna. She loved politics and was active in that area for most of her life. Christine treasured her wonderful friends. She was the Milwaukee Brewer's biggest fan. She worked at NBC News in Chicago for 24 years where she won two Television Emmys.

Christine is survived by her brother Patrick (Betsy) Kehoe of Santa Barbara, California; niece, Hailey Kehoe of Encino California; and nephew, Spencer (Allie) Kehoe of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lynn Kehoe.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Site, 119 W. 7th street, Kaukauna. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon in the church basement following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Unbound would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent