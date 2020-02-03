|
Christine L. Smith
Neenah - Christine L. Smith, age 58, was taken from us much too early on Thursday, January 30th due to a motor vehicle accident in Neenah, Wisconsin. She was born on March 31, 1961 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, daughter of the late Claire M. Mohler (née Blume) of Neenah, Wisconsin and Joseph M. Marinin of New Jersey. On June 27th, 1997, Christine married Michael E. Smith, they celebrated 22 joyful, loving years together. She was an adored wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Christine touched many lives with her warmth, compassion, beauty, and infectious laughter. She was a talented cook who found joy baking and making large meals for those she loved. Christine was extremely creative in many mediums, most of all sewing, gardening, singing, and painting. Her love and influence made those around her better people. Christine's most treasured time was spent with her husband, children, and siblings. She enjoyed being in nature, traveling with her husband Mike, exploring Wisconsin and the country in their RV (cleverly named Thyme) and on their bikes. Christine was so proud of her three children and the lives they are creating. She has been a true example of what it means to live each day with faith, hope, and love.
Christine is survived by her husband, Michael E. Smith; her three children: Stephanie C. (Carson) Birr, Milwaukee, Steven M. Birr, Madison, and Samantha F. Birr, Milwaukee; her five siblings and their spouses: Kathleen Wilke, Matthews, NC; Paul (Nicole) Marinin, Green Bay, WI; William (Carol) Marinin, Hubertus, WI; Maryann (Michael) Halverson, Neenah, WI; and Patricia (Scott) Prochaska, Appleton, WI. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph M. Marinin Jr; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Wilke.
Memorial service for Christine will be 3:00 PM on Friday February 7, 2020 at WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME, NEENAH, with Steve Pable of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Neenah officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday afternoon beginning at 1:00 until the 3:00 PM service.
Christine was an avid gardener and passionate about flowers. If you feel called, her family will gladly accept any you bring or send. Thank you.
"You are with us always, Mama. Thank you for showing us the way. We love you so." - Your three kids.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020