Christine L. Woodhouse
Kaukauna - Christine L. Woodhouse, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born in Joliet, Illinois to the late Carl Smith and Beverly Woodhouse. Prior to her early retirement, Christine worked as a server at Perkins Restaurant in Appleton, WI, where she treated all her patrons as friends. Christine was an avid reader. Murder and mystery novels were her favorite and she never found a James Patterson book she didn't like. She was a history buff, specifically intrigued by the Civil War. Christine also loved watching Jeopardy and she always seemed to know the answer for every question. Recently she became a fan of online shopping, and always looked forward to her item's arrival. One of her favorite memories as a child, that continued through adulthood, was watching the Wizard of Oz with her beloved family. Christine truly cherished her family. She would often say "my children gave my life purpose." They meant everything to her. As did her "fur babies", Wilbur and Maddie. She would sacrifice her own personal comfort just so that her cats were warm and happy.
Christine is survived by her children: Charles (Kathy) Specht of Clovis, CA; Amber (Nathan) Zimmerman of Sherwood; and Brandi (Jeffrey) Tuck of Appleton; Christine adored being Nana to her wonderful grandchildren: Camden, Brady, Amelia, Charlotte, Luke, Conner, Greyley, Atticus, Jacob, Hunter, and Hannah and was looking forward to the arrival of another granddaughter. She is further survived by her step father, Don Hubrich; and siblings: Dave (Linda) and Jeff (Judy) Hubrich and Tim (Kim) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Christine spent much time talking with her friends at Round House Manor, and was especially fond of her best friend, Lois DeBruin.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Mills.
Christine loved the Lord Jesus Christ and the last bible verse she read before entering Glory was Psalm 100:4 "Enter into his gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise, be thankful unto him and bless his name".
As a family, we are blessed to say She did just that!
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
