Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
404 W. Lawrence St
Appleton, WI
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Christine M. Gassner


1953 - 2020
Christine M. Gassner Obituary
Christine M. Gassner

Greenville - 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. Chris was born on March 21, 1953 in Appleton to the late Norbert and Rosella (Williamson) Hawley. She graduated from Appleton West High School in 1971. Chris married Michael Gassner on April 26, 1975.

Chris loved to bake and cook for her family and enjoyed many years cooking at Sunshine Day Care Center in Greenville. She enjoyed adding new perennials to her flower beds around the yard and loved canning her garden vegetables.

She was a dedicated mother and wife, who always put others before herself. Chris was loved by many, and always welcomed company. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Mike; daughters: Lori (Ryan) Hagen of Onalaska, WI and their children: Drew and Cole; Katie (Jon) Shimon of Appleton and their daughters: Willow, Vanessa and Natalie; siblings: Suzanne (Roger) Metz, Karen (Carl) Treml, David (Cindy) Hawley and Gary (Mary) Hawley; a brother-in-law, John Ashman and numerous nieces, nephews, and sisters and brothers-in-law.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Ashman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (404 W. Lawrence St.) Appleton with Rev. James Leary O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Friends may visit directly at church on Friday from 9 AM until the time of Mass.

The family would like to thank the Greenville EMT's, First Responders and Fire Fighters for their prompt response and all their effort and support.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
