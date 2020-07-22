1/1
Christopher Affeldt
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Affeldt

Christopher E. Affeldt, 33, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1986 to Louis Affeldt and Tarali (Goodwin) Scott. Chris was a 2005 graduate of Seymour High School. He later attended Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, where he studied fire protection. Christopher was proud to have served as a volunteer firefighter with the Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department. He was a very giving person and enjoyed helping others.

Chris found his peace in the outdoors. He enjoyed kayaking, hunting, and fishing. Chris liked target practice and could frequently be seen at the range. He also had a passion for gardening and tending to his rose bushes and rose trees. Chris was an avid train collector and coin collector. He was a gifted photographer, woodworker, and cook.

He is survived by mother, Tarali (Jayson) Scott, Waupun; maternal grandmother, Marian Goodwin, Black Creek; paternal grandfather, Louis Arthur Affeldt, Jr., Nichols; brothers: Louis Affeldt, IV, Appleton; Joshua (Sharron) Affeldt, Black Creek; one nephew, Austin Affeldt; his "brother from another mother," Curtis Dotson; his close friends: Scott (Stacy) Beyer, Black Creek; and Tim (Tracy) Baeten, Shiocton; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Louis "Butch" Affeldt; his paternal grandmother, Sherry Affeldt; and his maternal grandfather, Leslie Goodwin.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 1:30 pm, Rev. Moira Finley officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

The family extends a special thanks to the Shiocton Police Department and Shiocton-Bovina EMS for their compassion and help over the years, and Jon Miller.

Online condolences may be expressed to Christopher's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
01:30 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved