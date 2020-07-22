Christopher Affeldt
Christopher E. Affeldt, 33, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1986 to Louis Affeldt and Tarali (Goodwin) Scott. Chris was a 2005 graduate of Seymour High School. He later attended Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, where he studied fire protection. Christopher was proud to have served as a volunteer firefighter with the Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department. He was a very giving person and enjoyed helping others.
Chris found his peace in the outdoors. He enjoyed kayaking, hunting, and fishing. Chris liked target practice and could frequently be seen at the range. He also had a passion for gardening and tending to his rose bushes and rose trees. Chris was an avid train collector and coin collector. He was a gifted photographer, woodworker, and cook.
He is survived by mother, Tarali (Jayson) Scott, Waupun; maternal grandmother, Marian Goodwin, Black Creek; paternal grandfather, Louis Arthur Affeldt, Jr., Nichols; brothers: Louis Affeldt, IV, Appleton; Joshua (Sharron) Affeldt, Black Creek; one nephew, Austin Affeldt; his "brother from another mother," Curtis Dotson; his close friends: Scott (Stacy) Beyer, Black Creek; and Tim (Tracy) Baeten, Shiocton; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Louis "Butch" Affeldt; his paternal grandmother, Sherry Affeldt; and his maternal grandfather, Leslie Goodwin.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 1:30 pm, Rev. Moira Finley officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family extends a special thanks to the Shiocton Police Department and Shiocton-Bovina EMS for their compassion and help over the years, and Jon Miller.
