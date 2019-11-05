|
Christopher Cunningham
New London - Christopher "Bubba" Curtis Cunningham age 52 of New London, WI passed away Friday morning November 1, 2019, unexpectedly from a semi rollover accident in Nahma Township, (Delta County) MI. He was born Sept. 8, 1967 to Arthur and Audrey Cunningham of New London, WI.
Chris was an independent truck driver, he co-owned C&C Transport.
His passion in life was being on the open road on his Harley. He was involved with many veterans' rides over the years where he made great friendships with great people. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Chris is survived by his mother Audrey Cunningham, daughter Callie Cunningham, 2 sisters Cindy Dow and Candy Janke, his nephew Zach Janke and nieces, Hannah Ralston and Emily and Ruth Dow.
Chris was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life for Chris will be held on Nov. 9, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Crystal Falls Banquet Hall in New London. A "Special Sharing of Memories" will be held at 2:30 p.m.
He will be remembered as a loving father, devout son, beloved brother and generous friend.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019