|
|
Christopher D. Widmann
Appleton, WI -
Christopher Widmann passed away after a 17-month battle with esophageal cancer at the young age of 47 on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Christopher was born April 4, 1972, son of Richard and Suzanne (Russell) Widmann.
Chris will be missed by his siblings: Brian (Kristy) Widmann, Oshkosh; Jeffrey (Melissa) Widmann, Shiocton; and Amanda (Kyle) Schneider, Greenville. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews: Myles, Alexis, Hailey, Hannah, Brinley, Macey, Austin, Riley, Zachary, Isla and Maddoc.
Service will be held at noon on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Mission Church in Appleton with Pastor Dan Hintz officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 am to 11:45 am. Please dress casual as Chris would have liked. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at The Mission Church, 314 N Appleton St, Appleton WI 54911. Please reference Art Camp 2020 in the memo field.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Weiss and staff for never giving up on Chris.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019