|
|
Christopher George
Oshkosh - Christopher "Chris" Michael George, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 9, 2019. He was born in Appleton on November 11, 1972 to Dennis George and Maren (Mortenson) Knoeck. Chris graduated from Appleton West High School in 1990. He was a man of many trades, which included his love of refinishing furniture. Chris was a kind and loving individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He always found a way to celebrate everyone's birthdays and holidays no matter the expense. Chris will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and generous personality. His communication and ability to bring his family together was a valuable skill. He was also an avid Broncos and Packers fan. He had a great love of animals that included his beloved Amanda, Sadie, and Jaxson.
Chris is survived by his wife, Courtney Wright George; his parents, Dennis (Judy) George and Maren (Oscar) Knoeck; brother, Brian (Jennifer) George; half-brothers and sisters: Jennifer Tyler, Nicole (Ross) Dorn, Andrew George and Kacie (Luke) Hockers; many nieces and nephews; and his godson, Austin Hendrickson. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Aubrey Olivia.
A visitation will be from 4:00-6:30 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019