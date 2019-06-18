|
|
Christopher Hassler
Neenah - Christopher John Hassler, age 65, of Neenah, found eternal peace in the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1953, in Neenah, the beloved son of Donald and Elizabeth Jane (Schulz) Hassler. Chris attended St. Gabriel Parish School in Neenah and was a graduate of Neenah High School. Chris enjoyed sports and faithfully followed the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. His life was enriched with many good friends.
Survivors include his five siblings, TJ Patrick (Jodi) Hassler, Michael Hassler, Nicholas Hassler, Rachel (Mark) Sessa, and Rebecca Kaforey; and several nieces and nephews. Chris is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Peter Hassler; a sister-in-law, Armenia Hassler; and a nephew, Andrew Hassler.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh. Interment will take place at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah following the services. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel prior to the services. A memorial in Chris' name is being established. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019