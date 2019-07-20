Services
Services

O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019

6:00 PM
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
Christopher J. "Chris" Baker


1968 - 2019
Christopher J. "Chris" Baker Obituary
Christopher J. "Chris" Baker

Kaukauna - Christopher J. "Chris" Baker, age 51, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Appleton. He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on January 19, 1968, to Byron and Patricia (Brown) Baker of Lena, IL.

Chris found joy hunting in the woods in his backyard and on his brother Mark's farm, snowmobiling with his family and friends and participating in anything related to motorsports. Chris spent many weekends at his camper, where he had the pleasure of making many lifelong friends. More recently, Chris and his brother, Michael, enjoyed working on and competing with their Super Farm pulling tractor, Fat Bottom Girl. Chris had the opportunity to pilot Fat Bottom Girl multiple times, which he took great pride in. If Chris wasn't working on the pulling tractor, he loved taking Ann to listen to live music at area festivals. Chris was also a proud owner of a 50th Edition Mustang that led him to join various Mustang Clubs and meet many great friends. Chris has touched the hearts of many people and he will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by the love of his life, Ann Stiltjes; stepchildren: Abby (fiancé Brandon), Molly, and Zoey Stiltjes, of Appleton; children: Colin (Rachel) Baker and Lauren (Evan) Dornink, both of Dakota, IL; siblings: Kimberly (John) Forni, of Rochelle, IL, Mark (Kim) Baker of Orangeville, IL, Michael (Tanya) Baker of Shannon, IL, and Angie (Jason) Bauer of Lena, IL; and his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 22, 2019, at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Chris would have wanted to give a special thank you to Raelynn Jakkola for being with Ann during her darkest hour.

Chris I will forever hold you in my heart, I am so thankful that we found each other and for the time that we had together. I love you Chris! Love always, Ann

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 20 to July 21, 2019
