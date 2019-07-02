|
Christopher J. Corn
Little Chute formerly of Shawano - Christopher J. Corn, age 21, of Little Chute, formerly of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 325 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha. Visitation will be on Thursday at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. For the full obituary please visit www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019