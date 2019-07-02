Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
325 Nicolet Blvd.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
325 Nicolet Blvd.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Corn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Corn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher J. Corn Obituary
Christopher J. Corn

Little Chute formerly of Shawano - Christopher J. Corn, age 21, of Little Chute, formerly of Shawano, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 325 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha. Visitation will be on Thursday at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. For the full obituary please visit www.kesslerfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Download Now
postcrescent