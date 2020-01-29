Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Appleton - Christopher M. Nunez, age 26, left us too soon on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Temecula, California and recently moved to Appleton where he felt right at home. Christopher was a peaceful, loving person who was very easy going. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, playing video games, and spending time with his family and friends. Christopher was a dog lover at heart and treasured his dog Scrappy. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Amy Blickhahn; father, Martin Nunez; siblings, Daniel Nunez and Lauren Nunez; grandparents, Ronald and Donna Blickhahn; aunts and uncles: Beth Delfava, Lori (Jeffrey Yaeger) Huenink, Bret (Jeri) Blickhahn, Rosalina (Tim) Blankenship, and Humberto Zamores; significant other, Jordann Britten; beloved dog, Scrappy; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fox Valley Humane Association are appreciated, N115 2 Mile Rd, Appleton, WI 54914. All guests are encouraged to wear flannel, Packer, or Hawaiian attire in loving memory of Christopher.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
