Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church
6090 Harbour South
Winneconne, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church
6090 Harbour South
Winneconne, WI
Oshkosh - Chris Pfaendtner, age 60, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church 6090 Harbour South (corner of Hwy 116 and Harbour South) Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Heffernan officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019
