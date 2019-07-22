|
Christopher Tadych
Appleton - Christopher Tadych, son of Pat and Jim Tadych, died suddenly of natural causes on July 1, 2019.
He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Mike (Pam) and their son Joey, of Shawano, WI; Marc (Carol) and their daughters, Heather Wilke and Erin Tadych of Sturgeon Bay, WI; his sister Brittany Flick and her children Illyana and Elijah Stiener of Minnesota.
To honor and celebrate Christopher there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
If desired, you may share in Christopher's kindness by donating to the Door County Humane Society or the .
Christopher was a quiet, courageous, intelligent and very kind man. He was a unique individual who never deviated from his standards or ideals; and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Journey on Christopher, Journey on.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 24, 2019