Christopher Tadych


1966 - 2019
Christopher Tadych Obituary
Christopher Tadych

Appleton - Christopher Tadych, son of Pat and Jim Tadych, died suddenly of natural causes on July 1, 2019.

He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Mike (Pam) and their son Joey, of Shawano, WI; Marc (Carol) and their daughters, Heather Wilke and Erin Tadych of Sturgeon Bay, WI; his sister Brittany Flick and her children Illyana and Elijah Stiener of Minnesota.

To honor and celebrate Christopher there will be a private family gathering at a later date.

If desired, you may share in Christopher's kindness by donating to the Door County Humane Society or the .

Christopher was a quiet, courageous, intelligent and very kind man. He was a unique individual who never deviated from his standards or ideals; and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Journey on Christopher, Journey on.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 24, 2019
