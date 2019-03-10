|
Christopher Warning
Hortonville - Christopher Robert Warning, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Chris was born on November 11, 1976 in Appleton to James and Diana Warning. He was formerly employed at Georgia-Pacific (SPG) in Green Bay and currently employed at Creative Converting in Clintonville. Chris was an incredible father and loved spending time with his two boys. During their time together they would hunt, fish, boat and play with their dog Macy. His smile would light up a room and his laugh was contagious when surrounded by his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his mother, Diana; his sons, Mytchel and Dereck; brothers, Kevin (Melissa) Warning and their children, Karlie and Cole; Michael Warning and his children, Kayla, Brett and Sawyer; his lifelong best friend, Jeremy Gradl; cousins, Karen Wild (Dan), Kathy (Scott) Volz, Rachel (Nick) Locy and Rob Warning; aunt, Carol Wickesberg; uncle and aunt Mark & Julie Warning; second cousins Janelle, Quinn, Dayne, Zander, Treven and Eden, the mother of his children, Mary Warning, friends Tina Warning, Michelle Sargent and many other family members and lifelong friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, James; paternal grandparents, Robert and Martelle Warning; paternal uncles, Jeffrey Warning and Howard Wickesberg and maternal grandmother Marilyn Rickaby.
The funeral service for Chris will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville. Visitation will take place at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up for his children's education. Burial will be at Ellington Union Cemetery at a later date.
Facebook post by Chris on March 6th: "God knows what you are going through because He's with you. He's working everything out for a greater good, you'll see."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019