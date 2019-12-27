Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Rock Community Church
W6254 US-10 114
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the Rock Community Church
W6254 US-10 114
Menasha, WI
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
High Cliff Cemetery
Sherwood, WI
Cindy Jo Gackenheimer


1971 - 2019
Cindy Jo Gackenheimer Obituary
Cindy Jo Gackenheimer

Hilbert, Wisconsin - Cindy Jo (Holm) Gackenheimer, age 48, born August 30, 1971, passed away on December 25, 2019 at her residence, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Visitation for Cindy will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, WI 54952. A Funeral Service for Cindy will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US-10 114, Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow, after a short fellowship, at 1:30 PM in High Cliff Cemetery, Sherwood, WI.

For a full obituary and to leave a special message for Cindy's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
