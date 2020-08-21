Cindy L. WalkerAppleton - Cindy Walker, 55, Passed away this August 2020 in her home in Appleton Wi. Cindy was born in Manitowoc Wi. to mother Marlene Mraz and father Richard Walker. She attended Riverview School for the Handicapped in Manitowoc until she was 18. Cindy moved to Tennessee with her mother and stepfather Otto Mraz and worked at Hilltoppers Handicap Shop. She competed in the Special Olympics in both Wisconsin and Tennessee. Cindy loved to travel with her mother and stepfather, going fishing and swimming at the cottage in Door County and bowling with her father Richard.Cindy is survived by her Mother Marlene Mraz and her Stepfather Otto Mraz, Grandmother Doloras "Sweetie" Walker, Brother James "Squirt" and Wendy Walker and her Niece Stephanie and Jon Gast with their son James "Cubby"She is proceeded by death by her Great Grandparents Florence and Edgar "Pal" Vogt, Grandfather Bruce "Turkey" Walker and Father Richard WalkerWe wish to thank Molly from Ascension at Home "hospice" and Right at Home for their services, and a special Thank You to Dr. Lynn Dahlke for her compassionate care.Due to Covid 19 the family chooses to have no services.