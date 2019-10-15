|
Cindy L. Zaddack
Appleton - On Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, the Lord in his wisdom unexpectedly took Cindy L. Zaddack, age 64, to be with him in heaven. She was born February 19, 1955, daughter of the late Forrest and Dorothy (Gretzinger) Barrow. On October 25, 1975, Cindy married Jerry Zaddack.
Cindy had a servant's heart. She enjoyed serving her church and anyone that needed help. She put others needs before her own. Her faith was extremely important to her and she loved helping spread the Gospel. Her most precious times were those spent with her grandchildren. She loved them dearly.
Cindy is survived by her husband of almost 44 years, Jerry Zaddack; children: Brian Zaddack and Amanda (Brian) Boehm; grandchildren: Jaxxon Zaddack, Logan, Parker, Myles, Lincoln and Sawyer Boehm; siblings: Jeannie (Pete) Sasse, Dave (Roxann) Barrow, Nancy (Tom) Rohan, Donna (Bob) Krueger and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Dorothy Barrow and Jerry's parents Lloyd and Ruth Zaddack.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The CORE, 222 W. Franklin Street, Appleton. Visitation will continue Friday morning at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2740 French Road, Appleton, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Community Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Cindy's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Zaddack family would like to extend a special thank you to their church family for all of the love and support. Cindy will be missed by all those whose lives she touched yet "we don't …grieve like other people who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and came back to life. We also believe that, through Jesus, God will bring back those who have died. They will come back with Jesus" 1 Thess. 4:13-14 (GW)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019