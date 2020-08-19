1/1
Cindy Lou Lind
1956 - 2020
Cindy Lou Lind

Neenah - Cindy Lou Lind, age 63, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Cindy was born in Neenah, Wisconsin to the late Heather Jurgensen and Gene Miller. She was married to her loving husband Chris Lind of Neenah in 1994. Together, they spent many wonderful years camping and fishing in Door County. They also enjoyed traveling to various locations such as Cancun and Jamaica, however she especially loved visiting her twin sister, Valerie, in Florida. Cindy will be remembered for her gentle kindness and joyful spirit. She touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Cindy leaves behind her beloved husband Chris, her stepchildren Samuel (Jennifer) Lind, Bronwyn (Andrew) Phillips, Charles Lind, her four grandchildren Karisa, Madison, Rhys, and Aydan, and her sisters Valerie Tiedt, Heather (Teddy) Bowman, Susan (Tony) Dyer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kirt Miller, and her brother-in-law, Robert Tiedt.

A private family service will be held at Westgor Funeral Home in Neenah at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020. Floral arrangements can be sent directly to the funeral home.

Cindy's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice Residence and the cancer team at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
10:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 18, 2020
My heart is saddened by your loss off Cindy !
Sometimes there are no words.
Thinking of you ALL during this tuff time.

Debbie P.
Debbie Paveletzke
Family
August 17, 2020
I am sorry for loss of Cindy, prayers to the family.
Carol Franz
Friend
August 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim Hewitt
Friend
