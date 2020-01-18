|
Cindy Puphal
Wild Rose - Cindy Rae Puphal, age 71, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly at home, on January 16, 2020. Cindy was born on May 21, 1948, daughter of the late James Gaffney and Mary Parker (Gaffney). She was a 1966 graduate of Kaukauna High School. Cindy owned Cindy's Bar in Kimberly for a time, but her proudest job was being a mom and grandma.
Cindy enjoyed relaxing outside, soaking up the sun while watching her grandchildren play. She was an excellent cook, making the best lasagna and chili around! Cindy also enjoyed listening to country oldies and watching western movies, as well as crocheting afghans for anyone and everyone. She was an avid gardener, growing more tomatoes and green peppers than her family could ever eat. Cindy truly loved the W.W.E, and watching her favorite wrestler, Roman Reigns.
Cindy will be deeply missed by her daughters: Cathy (Bob) Springer, Shellie (Tony) Van Ark, and Jaime Puphal (Special friend Tristan); her son from the heart: Dustin Hartzheim; her grandchildren: Jesse Springer, Cameron (Leigha) Fiebelkorn, Chris Hauser, Tyler Hauser, Kyra Van Ark, Michael Van Ark, Olivia (special friend Brianna) Hauser, Janzia Van Ark, Anthony (special friend Georgia) Hartzheim, Kylie Hartzheim, Ethan Hartzheim, and Tristan Secor; and her six great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Mary (Tom) Bongers and Anne Thomson.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; beloved sister: Linda Haack, former husbands: Donald Hauser and Dewey Puphal; and special friend: Dennis Birling.
The memorial service for Cindy will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 204 E. Kimberly Ave. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Mom, We will cherish all of the memories that you have shared with us. You will always be in our hearts. We love you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020