1/1
Cirt R. Tesch
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cirt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cirt R. Tesch

Bettendorf, IA - Cirt R. Tesch, 56, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 after a brief but strong fight with cancer.

Cirt was born on November 7, 1963 to Lloyd and Alice Tesch in Neenah, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse where he helped the Division II football team win a National Championship. Cirt loved to spend time outdoors hunting and could often be found training for different Triathlons. His biggest life achievement was completing an Ironman Triathlon in an impressive time of 12 hours. He was the life of the party and could always make people laugh with his jokes and antics. Cirt's greatest pass time though was spending time with his daughters and grandson. He lived each day to the fullest and always encouraged those around him to do the same.

Those left to honor Cirt's memory are his daughters: Amanda, Hope, and Emilee; grandson, Xander Keegan; his parents, Lloyd and Alice; and his siblings: Clint, Candy Miller, Cal, and Perry.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, IA. The family asks that those in attendance wear your favorite color as Cirt hated to wear black. Memorials in Cirt's memory may be made to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved