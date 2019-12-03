|
|
Clair F. Flease, age 96, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great great-grandfather, passed away on December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Clair was born on January 17, 1923 in Township of Mukwa, (Waupaca County), son of the late George and Rose (Reidl) Flease. After graduating New London High School in 1941, Clair worked in the Sturgeon Bay Shipyards as a welder, to help with the war effort. Clair then returned to the family dairy farm. On February 12, 1949 he was united in marriage to Marge Crain. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2007. In 1972, Clair and Marge founded Wolf River Trips and Campgrounds. They enjoyed many years running the campgrounds and visiting with family, friends and customers. Clair always had many stories to tell people. After he officially retired, he occasionally liked to give advice and share his ideas.
Clair is survived by six daughters: Mary (Dan) Schott, Sturgeon Bay; Joan (Jack) Martin, New London; Teresa Flease, Neenah; Janet (Stan) Koplien, Weyauwega; Patty (Don) Krostue, New London; Kay (David) Wagner, Hilbert; four sons: John (Cindy) Flease, Manawa; Mark (Jennie) Flease, New London; Gary Flease and special friend Melessa, New London; and Bill Flease, New London; one sister: Naomi Johnson, Green Bay; and one brother: Bob (Joan) Flease, New London. He is further survived by twenty-one grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, Clair is preceded in death by his wife Marge; son Jim; grand-daughter Jodi (Martin) Daul; two sisters: Veronica Contos and Virginia Heenan; one brother: Francis (Pete) Flease.
Funeral Mass for Clair will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Ostrander/Northport Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Mary, Joyce, Karen, Marilee and Marilyn, for the wonderful care and company they gave Clair.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019