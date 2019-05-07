Services
Appleton - Claire E. Beyer passed away on May 4 at the age of 98, at Care Partners at 5101 N. French Rd, Appleton.

She is survived by four sons, Jim, Sonny, Jon, and Mark; two daughters, Kris and Katie; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held according to her wishes.

Special thanks to the staff at Care Partners for their care and concern they had given Claire. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Gartner and Pastor Frey for their visits and prayers.

The Lord is my strength and my song; He has become my salvation. Psalm 118:14

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019
