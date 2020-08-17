Claire D. Verhagen
Town of Center - Claire D. Verhagen (nee Bongers) 76, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 15, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Claire was born and raised in Little Chute, attended St. John Grade School and High School and was proud to be the majorette of the LC Drum and Bugle Corp. Claire married her grade school sweetheart, Tom Verhagen, on September 12, 1962. Together they enjoyed many years up on Pickerel Lake fishing, throwing horseshoes and shaking dice. Claire's most precious moments were time spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether in a boat fishing, playing a game of Canasta or her daily Rummy challenge with Tom, Claire enjoyed the quality time spent and the competition of it all! She had a great artistic talent, which included everything from painting Jack's Pizza's first trucks, Connie's mural in her preschool classroom, and everything in between. Claire's passions included cooking (which was DELICIOUS!), watching the birds in her yard, flowers, and nature in general. She was always taking care of others. If you walked into the house, the next words out of her mouth after hello, were always…"Can I get you anything?".
Claire is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Tom Verhagen; her children, Tim (Amy) Verhagen and Connie (Bill) Wittmann; her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Melissa (Chad), Leonardo and Apollo Wittman, Gerrit Verhagen (special friend, Davina), Krystine (Drew), Aurora and Haisley Lindemann, Scott (Katie) and Wells Wittmann, Claire (Josh) and Jade Urness, Jordan (Charlie) and Sutton Albers. She is further survived by her brother Tom (Mary) Bongers; and loving sisters, Cindy (Greg) Mathe and Patti Bongers-De Groot; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Rose) Verhagen and Art Van Asten; her Godchildren, Allison Geiger, Lisa Witzke-Frost, Brenda Krause and Cheryl Verhagen; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and numerous other relatives and friends. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marie Bongers; her mother and father-in-law, Jack and Marie Verhagen; sisters, Mary Jane Bongers, Grace (Gene) Vander Velden; and brother, Dave Bongers; brother-in-law, Bill (Eileen) Verhagen; and sister-in-law, Bonnie VanAsten.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CHURCH (323 Pine St., Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. James VandenHogen will officiate. Committal at St. John Cemetery to follow immediately after mass. To sign the guest book, please visit www.oconnellfh.com
. For those unable to join us, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.stjn.org
(click on live stream tab at top of page).
Special thanks to Dr. Misty Johnson for all her loving care over the years, the 3rd floor medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and an extra special thank you to Ascension Hospice nurses Ashley and Kim, who truly are Angels here on Earth!
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Claire's name.