Clara O'Connell
Appleton - Clarabelle O'Connell, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Clara was born on July 5, 1929 in Green Bay. She was adopted by Joseph and Amelia (Schmidt) Lettler. Later in life she was reunited to her birth mother Clara (Ray) Jilla. On January 17, 1950 she was united in marriage to Vernon O'Connell at Sacred Heart Church in Sherwood. She was a very devoted catholic and was very active in her church. She was a member of St. Joseph Secular Franiscans. Clara was a very giving person and helped the less fortunate. She was a wonderful role model for her grandchildren and she loved spending time with them. Clara instilled a love of music in her family by leading nightly sing alongs. A final sing along took place as she was sheparded into the arms of her Savior.
Clara is survived by her children; John (life time friend Francine) O'Connell, Donna O'Connell, Cheryl O'Connell, Mark (fiancée Lori) O'Connell, Linda O'Connell, Kurt (Cindy) O'Connell, and Mary Jo (Jim) Ryan, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings Beverly (Art) Strickland and Alan (Carol) Jilla, other relatives and friends.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter Jackie.
The funeral liturgy for Clara will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 324 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha with Fr. James Hablewitz and Pastoral Leader, Mary Krueger, officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home and at church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. Memorials may be made to Friends of Haiti or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019