Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W. Marquette Street
Appleton, WI
Liturgy
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
500 W. Marquette Street
Appleton, WI
Appleton - Clarella (nee Reinhold) Kiesgen, age 83 of Appleton, passed away April 4, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Rella wil be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Rella, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Crescent.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019
