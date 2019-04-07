|
|
Clarella Poole Kiesgen
Appleton - Clarella (nee Reinhold) Kiesgen, age 83 of Appleton, passed away April 4, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Rella wil be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Rella, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019