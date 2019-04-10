|
Clarella Poole (Reinhold) Kiesgen
Appleton - Clarella T. Poole (Reinhold) Kiesgen, 83, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 4, 2019 in Appleton. "Rella" as she was fondly called by her late husband, Judge James J. Poole, and second husband, John "Jack" Kiesgen, Neenah, was born in DePere to Gustav and Theresa (Smits) Reinhold on November 13, 1935. She is survived by her six children, Kathy (David) Jahns, Appleton, Jeanne (Ronald) Dowding, Holliston, MA, Mary Jo Poole, Cedarburg, Sharon Poole, Tampa, FL, Patricia Poole, Green Bay, and Michael Poole, Larsen, and step-children Peggy (Chuck) Littlefield, Neenah and Ken (Ila) Kiesgen, Appleton. She is further survived by her siblings, Ruth Gage, DePere, Trudy Bloemer, DePere, Connie (Karen) Reinhold, Ashwaubenon, and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Poole (James) Andreshak, Menomonee Falls and brother-in-law Thomas (Ann) Poole, St. Petersburg, FL. In addition, she is survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored, dozens of nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. In addition to her late husband, James Poole, Rella was preceded in death by her older brother, Gus Reinhold, her dear niece Tracy Bloemer and two brothers-in-law, Richard "Dick" Bloemer and John "Jack" Gage.
Rella was a nurturer at heart and dedicated her life to caregiving and bringing joy to friends and strangers alike. A graduate of East DePere High School, she worked at General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) in Green Bay when she met and married James "Jim" Poole at St. Mary's Catholic Church in DePere in 1957. The couple eventually settled in Wautoma, where Rella focused on their growing family and volunteer work, especially at her beloved St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
After Jim's untimely death in 1979, Rella relocated to Appleton, to be closer to her extended family. There she worked at Xavier High School and later Midwest Rubber Plate. Rella continued to make a difference for others including founding Rainbows for Widows and Widowers, a support group to assist those who had experienced the loss of a spouse, and by volunteering with Meals on Wheels and as a Candy Striper at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was also an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Appleton.
Rella met Jack Kiesgen in Appleton and they were married there in 1989. In 1992 they moved to a home on Silver Lake in Waupaca. During that time, Rella enjoyed assisting her son Michael in his business, Oshkosh Bearing & Transmission, Inc. and serving as a member of the Waupaca Ecumenical Council representing St. Mary Magdalene Parish. In 2012, the couple relocated back to Appleton to be closer to family. Rella continued to practice her strong faith as a regular communicant at St. Pius X Parish.
Rella treasured sharing her Catholic faith and the many "little miracles" she experienced in her daily life. Her lifelong hobbies included dancing, sewing, writing, cooking, acting, singing and gardening.
Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to Heartwood Homes for the kind and compassionate care she received while a resident there, and to Aseracare Hospice for the comfort they provided Rella in her final days.
The funeral liturgy for Rella will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service.
For more information, or to share a memory of Rella, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd., Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005 or Fox Valley Memory Project, 1800 Appleton Rd, Menasha, WI 54952.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 10, 2019